Inter in mourning, dead Luis Suarez, architect of the Grande Inter – Calcio

Inter in mourning: Luis Suarez has passed away at the age of 88. “The perfect player who, through his talent, has inspired generations. Hi Luis”, the Nerazzurri club recalled in a post on Instagram.

“Architect” of Helenio Herrera’s Grande Inter and one of the first (and among the best in history) midfield playmakers, Suarez made his debut at Deportivo La Coruna before moving to Barcelona, ​​with whom he won two Spanish championships and a Fairs Cup as well as the Ballon d’Or in 1960.

In 1961 he was bought by Inter, winning three championships, two European Cups and two Intercontinental Cups. He ended his career as a player at Sampdoria in 1973, then becoming a coach: he led from the bench among the other Inter (for three periods, in 1974/75 then in 1992 and 1995), Cagliari, Spal, Como and the Spanish national team.

The memory of Inter, ‘a talent and a great Interista’ “A unique talent and a great Inter fan. The number 10 of Grande Inter who took our colors to the top of Italy, Europe and the world“. Thus Inter, on its official website, remembers Luisito Suarez, who passed away today at the age of 88. “Saying goodbye to Luisito leaves us with a deep melancholy: the nostalgia of his perfect and inimitable football, which in fact has inspired generations, joins the memory of a unique footballer and a great, great Inter player”, continues the Nerazzurri club in the long tribute to architect of the Grande Inter. Also using a phrase by Helenio Herrera: “If you don’t know what to do, give the ball to Suarez”. “FC Internazionale Milano, its president Steven Zhang, the vice president Javier Zanetti, the managing directors Alessandro Antonello and Giuseppe Marotta, the coach Simone Inzaghi and his staff, the players and the entire Inter world join in condolences for the disappearance of Luis Suarez and, in remembering him, they embrace his family,” concluded Inter.

Gravina, ‘monument of Italian and international football’ “A monument of Italian and international football is going away. He gave pearls of beauty to all fans, inspiring generations of footballers and fans””: thus the president of the football federation, Gabriele Gravina, in a note expresses the condolences of the FIGC for the disappearance by Luis Suarez Legend of the Grande Inter and Nerazzurri from 1961 to 1970 (333 matches, 55 goals, three Scudettos, two European Cups and two Intercontinental Cups) – recalls the FIGC – Suarez arrived in Italy after wearing the Barcelona shirt; in our championship he also played for Sampdoria.As coach of the Spanish Under 21 national team, he instead became European champion in 1986, beating Italy in the final.Born in 1935 in La Coruña (Spain), in Italy he led bench Inter, Cagliari, Spal and Como.