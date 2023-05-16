Inter in the final of the Champions League

Inter Milan is reaching for Europe’s football crown for the first time since 2010. The Nerazzurri also deservedly won the emotional semi-final second leg of the Champions League against arch-rivals AC Milan 1-0 (0-0) and can dream of a handle pot in the final on June 10 in Istanbul. Inter’s opponent is the winner of the match between Manchester City and Real Madrid (first leg 1-1) on Wednesday.

In the legendary “Derby della Madonnina”, world champion Lautaro Martinez scored the acclaimed goal of the evening (74th) in front of 75,000 frenetic fans in the venerable Giuseppe Meazza Stadium. Inter looked more mature and were hardly in danger. Coach Simone Inzaghi’s team had already laid the foundation with a commanding 2-0 win in the first leg.

Master Trainer wobbles

It comes as a surprise that Inter are back in the final after 13 years – back when they won the title by beating Bayern Munich 2-0. In the group phase, the 19-time Italian champions had no chance against FC Bayern, but then improved in the knockout games against Porto, Benfica Lisbon ¦ and now against Milan.

AC Milan, on the other hand, is having a season to forget. The repeated qualification for the Champions League can hardly be achieved for the champion of 2022, in the cup it was already over in the round of 16. Master trainer Stefano Pioli is said to be wobbling.

Milan, who had won the two previous derbies in the Champions League (2003 in the semi-finals and 2005 in the quarter-finals), started briskly according to UEFA’s 221st duel between the two traditional clubs. After a shot by Theo Hernandez, Brahim Diaz (10th) had a great opportunity to take the lead, but was denied by Andre Onana.

Milan, with the German U21 national player Malick Thiaw in the starting XI, initially had more of a game, even if hopeful Rafael Leao was initially unable to set any accents. The Portuguese top scorer was injured in the first leg, in which the Rossoneri were 2-0 down after eleven minutes. Leao only made his first big appearance in the 38th minute, but missed the goal by centimeters.

Inter waited, skilfully slowed the pace and took control of midfield around former Bundesliga player Hakan Calhanoglu. Ex-Wolfsburg player Edin Dzeko had the greatest chance shortly before the change, and Mike Maignan saved his header brilliantly. “It’s an entertaining game, only the goals are missing,” said Prime expert Mario Gomez at the break.

Little changed after the change. Interacted calmly and hardly let Milan get a chance to attack. Milan found no means to put pressure on Inter. After 66 minutes, Inter Robin Gosens came on. The German international was also involved in Martinez’s goal.