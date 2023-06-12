Home » Inter in the hands of Sander, Rabiot must stay, Milan take two from Chelsea?
Inter in the hands of Sander, Rabiot must stay, Milan take two from Chelsea?

Inter in the hands of Sander, Rabiot must stay, Milan take two from Chelsea?

Inter closing for the Dane?

I 2.5 million euros more bonuses and the contract until 2027would be more than convincing arguments to convince theAalborg and the goalkeeper (born 2005) Theo Sander to move to Milano. The young goalkeeper has played the last 12 games as a starter, the relegation ofAalborg from the first division of the Danish leaguewould favor the arrival of the goalkeeper in the Nerazzurri shirt. L’Inter one would therefore already be moving forward on the question of substitute for Samir Handanovič, who will most likely leave the Milanese club. As it reports Fabricius Romanthe deal Sander however, it would not be connected to the possible sale of Drunk.

Inter put their hands on the goalkeeper

Rabiot at all costs

The Juventus can’t help but Adrien Rabiot. Despite a not so exciting season, the Old ladykeeps close to the performance of the French midfielder who was one of the few to always keep the light on.

Adrien Rabiot - Photo by ilbianconero

The expiring contract delivers the knife from the handle to the median, who however would not disdain a stay at Torinoone year contract a seven million euros per season would be a good compromise for the permanence of Rabiot in the shade of Mole. Rather than investing large sums of money to dive into the market in search of an expensive midfielder, the Juve might even consider holding Rabiot at least for another season.

Milan: double blow from Chelsea

Il Milan seems intent on shopping since Chelsea. After winking a Ruben Loftus-Cheekthe Rossoneri may have targeted a young midfielder born in 2003 with good potential, Carney Chukwuemeka.

Milan is still knocking on Chelsea's door

I Blues they would let the player leave on loan, as reported by Sky Sports. but on the young there would also be other clubs Premier League. The Rossoneri seem to have sensed the deal first, but now they have to beware of their competition. However, the Milanese club seems on track to lead to Milano the England Under 20.

