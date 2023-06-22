Inter, interest in Azpilicueta: he could free himself from Chelsea

A profile with great experience for defence of Inter next season. The nerazzurri have located in César Azpilicueta the right reinforcement to give to Simone Inzaghi: the 33-year-old Spanish right-back is linked to Chelsea with a contract until 2024, but his agents are working to try to free him early, thus allowing him to choose his next team. An opportunity that Inter wouldn’t want to miss. In the last season Azpilicueta, who can also be used as a right defender in a three-man defence, he was used in 32 matches, 25 of which in the Premier League and 5 in the Champions League. A profile therefore with great experience that Inter thinks could be right up their alley.

Onana’s agent meets United

Inter who is always waiting to understand if Manchester United will try to sink or not for Onana. The goalkeeper’s agent was in Manchester today to talk to the Red Devils, only club really interested in the Cameroonian. It remains to be seen now whether Manchester United will or will not bid concrete for the goalkeeper and then, eventually, Inter will evaluate what to do: the Nerazzurri are not willing to consider offers of less than 50 million euros plus bonuses.

