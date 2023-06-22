Home » Inter, interest in Azpilicueta: he could free himself from Chelsea
Sports

Inter, interest in Azpilicueta: he could free himself from Chelsea

by admin
Inter, interest in Azpilicueta: he could free himself from Chelsea

A profile with great experience for defence of Inter next season. The nerazzurri have located in César Azpilicueta the right reinforcement to give to Simone Inzaghi: the 33-year-old Spanish right-back is linked to Chelsea with a contract until 2024, but his agents are working to try to free him early, thus allowing him to choose his next team. An opportunity that Inter wouldn’t want to miss. In the last season Azpilicueta, who can also be used as a right defender in a three-man defence, he was used in 32 matches, 25 of which in the Premier League and 5 in the Champions League. A profile therefore with great experience that Inter thinks could be right up their alley.

Onana’s agent meets United

Inter who is always waiting to understand if Manchester United will try to sink or not for Onana. The goalkeeper’s agent was in Manchester today to talk to the Red Devils, only club really interested in the Cameroonian. It remains to be seen now whether Manchester United will or will not bid concrete for the goalkeeper and then, eventually, Inter will evaluate what to do: the Nerazzurri are not willing to consider offers of less than 50 million euros plus bonuses.

read also

Lukaku’s agent: “No contact with Milan”

See also  Riceputi, much more than a full-back sprints and scores for his Voghe

You may also like

Euro U21: Nicolato, certain episodes have had a...

Scattered considerations after Italy-France (1-2) – Sportellate.it

Officially. The football player changed Pogoń Szczecin for...

Bicycle stroller: The buying guide

Transfers and rumors on June 20th: New movement...

NBA Draft 2023, it’s Victor Wembanyama night

Neymar, sex without discretion with his lover: skip...

Starfield and Redfall were also due out on...

Winter Storms Rekindle Fears That Oroville Dam Could...

Euro U21: Ripoll, Italy cannot be beaten without...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy