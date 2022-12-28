The coach’s words: “In the first season we did very well: we qualified for the Champions League in the round of 16 after ten years”
Speaking to the microphones of “I Re del Calcio” by Mediaset, Simone InzaghiInter coach, returned to last season, which ended with two trophies and a second place in the league: “We did very well in the first season: we qualified for the Champions League in the round of 16 after ten years of waiting for the fans, we played at our best against Liverpool. It was a great season that could have become extraordinary with the Scudetto. The goal that we, the players and the club have set ourselves is to win: it’s nice to play, but it’s very important to win,” he concluded .
December 28 – 1.40pm
