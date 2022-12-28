Speaking to the microphones of “I Re del Calcio” by Mediaset, Simone InzaghiInter coach, returned to last season, which ended with two trophies and a second place in the league: “We did very well in the first season: we qualified for the Champions League in the round of 16 after ten years of waiting for the fans, we played at our best against Liverpool. It was a great season that could have become extraordinary with the Scudetto. The goal that we, the players and the club have set ourselves is to win: it’s nice to play, but it’s very important to win,” he concluded .