The Inter coach at the end of the game: “Lucky and compact, the lads did great. Tonight we’re enjoying the trophy, starting tomorrow we’ll think about the championship”

After the successes at the helm of Lazio in 2017 and 2019, Simone Inzaghi repeats the brace also with Inter. It’s his fourth Italian Super Cup on the bulletin board, the second in a row after the one he won from Juventus a year ago: “The lads were very good at playing a perfect match – his immediate comment -. Lucid and compact, tonight we’re enjoying this trophy and Starting tomorrow we’ll think about the championship. Winning like this against Milan in a final is wonderful.”

The statements made even before the award ceremony exude enthusiasm and emotion: “As a coach, it’s a pleasure to see a team play like this. We’re winning a very important cup, our second goal of the season after the Champions League round of 16.”

Inzaghi then returned to the microphones more calmly, with the medal – virtually – around his neck: “I am super proud of me, my staff and the boys: we have done proud things and we will continue to do them”. In the delicious Nerazzurri evening, top quality ingredients and well dosed by the chef from Piacenza: “We were focused and aggressive, with a lot of running and a lot of determination. We didn’t watch the previous matches, but we came here and we played for it”. There’s no doubting it: it worked.

January 18, 2023

