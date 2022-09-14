The Inter coach after the victory at home to Viktoria Plzen: “This away match was not easy, we were organized and compact like against Torino. And now let’s think about Udinese.”

His renewed Inter has worked and so Simone Inzaghi enjoys the first three points of the Champions League group and aims the double challenge against Barcelona, ​​decisive after the break dedicated to the national teams. After the victory against Viktoria Plzen, the Nerazzurri coach smiles: “It’s an important result, the lads were good at making a game that wasn’t easy enough.”

Present and future — As Inzaghi himself points out, getting the three points at the Doosan Arena is historically not a walk in the park: “Coming here was not easy against an opponent who had won three preliminaries and deserved the qualification. We were compact and tidy like against Torino, we know what we want. There are always difficult moments in matches, but we were focused and conceded little by staying on track. ” Finally, the head is on the last engagement before the stop in the championship. On Sunday Inter play at Udinese: “We will have a valuable opponent, in an excellent moment and with excellent players. We will try to prepare as best we can.”

Individuals — "Dzeko was good – continues Inzaghi – like everyone else. When Lukaku returns I will decide the attacking couple from time to time". Then, obviously, there was the debut of Francesco Acerbi in the Nerazzurri: "The debut was not easy, he is a player I know and who will be able to give us a great hand. The important thing is that all the boys know he is there. it's competition between them, I made them understand in these eight games: I need everyone, there will be rotations and everyone will be involved. Playing so much I need to use all the players. In Udine it will be the fourth game in ten days, in a short time I will have to understand which will be the best formation for that race ".

September 13, 2022 (change September 13, 2022 | 21:29)

