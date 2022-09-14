MILANO

Inter in the Czech Republic is chasing three points to unlock also in the Champions League key. A match undoubtedly more affordable than the debut against Bayern Munich for Inzaghi’s men, expected today (6.45 pm) by Viktoria Plzen, but not for this with fewer pitfalls, considering that for the Nerazzurri it is already almost a challenge from inside or outside. In fact, six points in the double confrontation with the Czechs will be fundamental to dream of the second round, with the aim of obtaining important results against Barcelona and Bayern in the return leg.

«Decisive match? Since there are still four missing, probably not, but we know the importance it has and we know that ten points to pass a group you have to score nine times out of ten – the words of Inzaghi at the press conference -. Last year we were good at making them, this year we know that the group is more competitive, but we want to score the first points because we want to move the classification ». The margin of error, on the other hand, is reduced to a minimum. “We know we have ended up in the most difficult group of the Champions League but we want to play it – added the Nerazzurri coach -. The debut was not the best, we tried, but Bayern were better than us. Now we know that this match will lead us to pitfalls, but we want to face it in the best way ».

Reason why the turnover will be reduced compared to the latest releases, even if the novelty should concern Onana’s return to goal, even though Inzaghi preferred not to reveal his cards on the eve: “I’ve decided, but right now I don’t want to say it , the players don’t know yet ». –