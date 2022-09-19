Probably the national break comes at the right time, because it allows everyone to take a break from the frenzy, allows you to analyze the situation with the bowls stopped and also to cool the spirits. Of his Inter, Simone Inzaghi will have only six men in Appiano Gentile including two goalkeepers and therefore the work will be concentrated on them, but at least when they return there will be new life for the dozen games that await the Nerazzurri before the stop for the World Cup. in Qatar. The first goal of the coach, at that point, will be to recompose the locker room: a fundamental step to return to the battleship of the last two years.