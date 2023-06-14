Inter, Inzaghi asks for guarantees: from Koulibaly to Frattesi, the transfer market news

A meeting in the headquarters that lasted about three hours, around the same table Inzaghi, the managers Ausilio, Marotta, Baccin and the president Zhang. A summit with a view to Inter’s near future, with a focus on the transfer market. Why Simone Inzaghi – who will most likely soon be offered a contract renewal until 2025 – after the season ended with third place in the league and the Champions final lost against City (and successes in the Italian Cup and Italian Super Cup) he asked for guarantees in the market place. The Nerazzurri coach asked the confirmation of the big names, the new confirmation of Lukakua topic that will be addressed in the scheduled meeting with Chelsea, and he reiterated his willingness to try to get an important defender and in this sense the Nerazzurri managers confirmed that they will try to understand if there will be the conditions to get to Koulibaly, trying to get Chelsea to loan him out.

Dinner for Frattesi: Inzaghi asked him or Milinkovic-Savic Among Inzaghi’s wishes there is also the arrival of a new top-level midfielder, a profile capable of raising competitiveness in the department. In this sense, the Inter coach mentioned the names of Milinkovic-Savic from Lazio and Frattesi and precisely in this perspective there was one market dinner between the nerazzurri and Sassuolo during which we tried to understand how to set up, and what conditions, the negotiation for the midfielder born in 1999 who remains a concrete objective of Inter. Inzaghi therefore asked for precise guarantees on the market, however not getting the answers he hoped for, so much so that the coach left the top not smiling: the Nerazzurri club reaffirmed to the coach their will to carry on a sustainable transfer market, emphasizing how an exit is necessary to arrive at profiles of a certain type at the entrance. See also The Democratic Party under "house arrest" fears the polls between Euroscandals and friendly fire. And Bonaccini is scrapped: "Immediately new management team"





read also Frattesi: “For now, I prefer to stay in Italy”

Dzeko walks away Speeches relating to expiring players were also addressed at the Inter market summit. In that sense it is practically defined the renewal of De Vrij who will sign a biennial on Friday. He will not renew Gagliardini, while the future of Handanovic and D’Ambrosio is yet to be decided. Further away – also with a view to rejuvenating the offensive department – instead the renewal of Edin Dzeko: the striker is in Fenerbahce’s sights and Inter could decide to give up the Bosnian.





deepening L’Inter riparte da De Vrij: pronto un biennale

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

