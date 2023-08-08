Inter, Inzaghi asks for Morata in attack

Alvaro Morata is Inzaghi’s favorite for attackingInter. The Spaniard is liked for his characteristics and because he would have no problems adapting to Serie A. For Balogun, however, there continue to be doubts about coexistence with Lautaro. Monaco has also joined the American and could be a problem for the Nerazzurri. Meanwhile, the casting for the defense continues. There are several names on the table of Marotta and Auslio.

Morata all’Inter: 35%

L’Inter he didn’t give up Alvaro Morata. According to Sports Courier, Inzaghi would have specifically asked the Spaniard to reinforce the attack in view of next season. The track seemed to have faded after the Atletico Madrid block of the past few weeks, but Spanish is not off the market. Inter is evaluating: the former Juve who costs less than Balogun, but would not allow you to take advantage of the Growth Decree.

Balogun all’Inter: 30%

The Gazzetta dello Sport reports a determined attempt by Monaco for Balogun. The Principality club reportedly presented a first offer, which was rejected by the Gunners. The nerazzurri continue to negotiate, but at the moment they have not been able to satisfy the requests of the English club. However, the agreement with the player is already there. There could be a second offer to Arsenal this week to try and unblock the deal.

Taremi all’Inter: 25%

In the end, it could win between the two litigants Tarem. Second Rmc Sport, Inter would be willing to offer 23 million euros for the Porto forward. However, the Portuguese club starts from a valuation of 30 million, despite the expiring contract. In all of this, the interest of Milan must also be considered, which has no intention of giving up Taremi.

Tomiyasu all’Inter: 25%

In the context of the Balogun question, theInter he’s negotiating with Arsenal too Tomiyasu. The Japanese is gaining positions in preferences as a central defender also due to his tactical flexibility. The problem is that Arsenal continues to ask for 30 million, while, according to the Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter would not go beyond the right to loan. The nerazzurri hope that the Gunners will come down to milder advice.

Chalobah all’Inter: 25%

Even the situation labeled a Trevoh Chalobah continue to be fluid. Chelsea, according to the Gazzetta dello Sportdoes not fall below 30 million, but the recent purchase of Disasi could push the Blues to lower their demands. Marotta hopes because English is an old protégé and it would be perfect for Inzaghi’s defence, but even here, it won’t go beyond a loan with the right to buy.

David Luciani

