Unless surprises that Simone Inzaghi would welcome with a smile on his face, but which are currently defined as unlikely at Pinetina, Romelu Lukaku and Joaquin Correa will not fly with the rest of the team to Barcelona. Both were absent, like at Mapei Stadium. Before deciding their exclusion there are two more sessions, tomorrow morning and Tuesday morning (the group will work in Appiano and in the afternoon it will take off on charter with direction to Catalonia where at 7 pm there will be the press conference of Inzaghi and a player), but 99% of the medical and technical staff will wait for Sunday’s match at San Siro against Salernitana.