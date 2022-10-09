Unless there are surprises in training tomorrow morning, Lukaku and Correa will not leave for Spain; ditto Brozovic and Cordaz. The president will follow the match on TV from Los Angeles, where he went for personal reasons
Unless surprises that Simone Inzaghi would welcome with a smile on his face, but which are currently defined as unlikely at Pinetina, Romelu Lukaku and Joaquin Correa will not fly with the rest of the team to Barcelona. Both were absent, like at Mapei Stadium. Before deciding their exclusion there are two more sessions, tomorrow morning and Tuesday morning (the group will work in Appiano and in the afternoon it will take off on charter with direction to Catalonia where at 7 pm there will be the press conference of Inzaghi and a player), but 99% of the medical and technical staff will wait for Sunday’s match at San Siro against Salernitana.
WORK OUT
—
The recoveries of Brozovic and Cordaz are also proceeding, but compared to the two strikers they are further behind. This morning relaxing session for the holders of the confrontation with Sassuolo; the others had a more intense session which ended with a game in which some students took part.
ZHANG IN THE USA
—
The president has left for the United States in recent days. The trip is for personal reasons and will last one week. From Los Angeles he will watch Barcelona-Inter on TV, but he will almost certainly be at San Siro for Inter-Salernitana.
October 9, 2022 (change October 9, 2022 | 16:19)
© breaking latest news