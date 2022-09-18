When the problems recur, on a constant basis, without even the shock therapy having any effect, it means that the situation is more than complicated. The air is heavy inside Inter. And it calls into question everyone, including the players, even if the coach inevitably ends up in the crosshairs. It cannot be otherwise. And then it is right to go straight to the point: Inzaghi does not risk the exemption. It is not a topic of discussion today, not even the (difficult) matches in the second half against Rome and Barcelona will not be decisive.