Joining the Nerazzurri coach in the match-up against Bayern Munich is Gosens: “Sooner or later I’m sure my time will come.”

From our correspondents Filippo Conticello – Davide Stoppini

Tomorrow at the Allianz Arena glory and little more are at stake: Inter must prove that they can stand worthily in the continental nobility. Yet Inter could have played more, much more, even the first place against the great Bayern if Christian Asllani had been less hasty and more lucid in the recovery of the Camp Nou. Simone Inzaghi, obviously, has not forgotten that sin of youth (“it’s normal to think about it …”), but is still preparing to fully enjoy the gala against the Germans.

In September at the San Siro it was a bloodbath, when the Bavarians feasted on an Inter still under construction, but since then a lot, a lot has changed: “Since that time we are in better shape, the condition of the individuals has grown. a beautiful stadium, against one of the best in Europe, we want to have a serious, organized match, knowing that there will be difficulties “. Of course, above all another challenge in a stadium called Allianz remains in the sights, the one against Juve on Sunday in Turin, decisive for the recovery in the league. Inevitably it will affect the choices for this last match in the Champions League group: “I will change something but not too much also because in my opinion the team is giving excellent answers”, added Inzaghi. See also Radu, duck and tears in Bologna-Inter

the choices — Certainly, Asllani, the man of regret, will have his chance to erase that memory: “That episode is over. Christian is growing a lot and is putting me in difficulty every day. Calhanoglu is doing well as a play, but as a midfielder. or in between it can be the right match for him “. For the rest, Handanovic will not have a showcase coming off the bench, since he still has problems with his finger, while in front of Simone he has three players for two places: “Dzeko has taken a blow and trained separately but is available, Correa Lautaro is fine and also (the Argentine is warned, ed), plus we have two players from the Primavera like Carboni and Curatolo who can help us. ” If anything, it burns now not being able to have Lukaku in this scenario, blocked when he got back up: “He had a problem with his scar in the match on Saturday when he entered. He will have to rest for a few days and then he will be re-evaluated at the weekend. a slowdown that was not needed, he was giving us a lot in this period, we hope to be able to use it again before the break. ”Brozovic, on the other hand, could be back on Sunday with Juve.

the words of gosens — “A player always wants to play. But there’s no single reason why I’m doing it less now. But now I feel like old Robin.” He words of Gosens, German in Germany, from the Allianz Arena press conference before Bayern. “If I am doing evaluations for January? I had a long stop, even on my part there was an underestimation of the injury and the impact it had on my body. It is important for me to feel good now, for weeks I have I’m training very well. And anyway I have to accept the fact that Fede (Dimarco, ed) is doing very well and the team is doing their best. Sooner or later I’m sure my time will come. ” Already tomorrow night, just to start. “It is a strong emotion for me to be here, in this stadium I experienced one of the best moments in my career, the goal against Portugal. I’m happy to be there.” Maybe even an opportunity to confirm himself among those called up for the World Cup: “If I feel in the balance? Well, the risk is there, at the end of the World Cup there are the players who do well in the club. I certainly have always done well in the national team. in the past, when I was called. The only thing I can do is train to the maximum and do well when I enter the field, hoping that the coach will see me. ” Maybe it will also be a special comment from Nagelsmann, tomorrow evening: “Bayern will not take the game lightly. Tomorrow it will be an interesting challenge to see where we are. Compared to the first leg we have grown, now I am very curious to understand how much against one of the top four strongest teams in Europe “. See also Vallorco with so much anger against the strong Quincitava It will be the battle of the former

October 31, 2022 (change October 31, 2022 | 21:21)

