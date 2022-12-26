Home Sports Inter, Inzaghi: ‘Naples, congratulations. I believe in the Scudetto, but…”
Sports

Inter, Inzaghi: ‘Naples, congratulations. I believe in the Scudetto, but…”

by admin
Inter, Inzaghi: ‘Naples, congratulations. I believe in the Scudetto, but…”

At Italia 1, the Nerazzurri coach took stock of the first part of the season: “Napoli did something that no one in Europe was able to do, also amplifying the mistakes of the others”

Ten days after the San Siro match against Napoli, Simone Inzaghi is giving the Inter fans a nice gift: the promise of an Inter that will fight for the Scudetto, with the knowledge that they need to step up a gear. In an anticipation of the interview granted to Italia 1 for the special “The kings of football” which will be broadcast in its entirety on 29 December, the Nerazzurri coach uploaded his comments: “Do I believe in a comeback? Absolutely yes”. And then he explained.

A new league

“For all of us coaches – said Inzaghi – this very long break is an absolute novelty. Napoli has done something extraordinary so far, which has further amplified the mistakes made by the other teams, starting with Inter. A year ago the standings were shorter, we were all within three points. Now the gap has widened, what Spalletti’s team has done is something that no one in Europe has been able to do, you have to congratulate them. We, like the others, know that what we have done so far is not enough”

December 25, 2022 (change December 25, 2022 | 23:34)

© breaking latest news

See also  Inter-Barça, Inzaghi focuses on Correa

You may also like

Add color to China, sing songs for the...

Moukoko to expire with Borussia Dortmund: Bayern are...

Interview with Gattuso: “At the World Cup I...

Reguilón tells… the Special Mou: “He knew I...

Sinner, 2023 with the Top 10 target

Inter, the most and least used so far:...

Mihajlovic, Arianna’s dedication to Sinisa: “Death is nothing”

Austria: avalanche overwhelms ten people, two are still...

Harden-Embiid dream couple and Phila conquers New York

Abraham will become a father. Leah is pregnant:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy