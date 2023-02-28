L’Inter does not live a simple moment and Simone Inzaghi is in the balance. The coach also has a contract for next season, but will be exempt without Champions League qualification. The risk of not participating in the next edition of the most important European cup is not remote. Currently the Nerazzurri are second on equal points with Milan, but Lazio are only two points behind and Las Roma, beating Cremonese, would hook the Rossoneri and Nerazzurri. In all of this we shouldn’t forget that the “Juventus question” is always hovering around. In short: the situation is not simple. After 24 days, the Nerazzurri already have the same number of defeats as Conte’s Inter in two years of management.

What worries the management the most is how the team always falls back into the same mistakes. Inter currently have the seventh external performance with just 17 points out of 36, just two points more than Lecce. Above all, in 12 away games he has conceded at least one goal on 11 occasions. Only with Sampdoria did the door remain clean sheets.

For all these reasons, Inzaghi is losing the trust of the management. In the next three months he will have to qualify for the next Champions League. Otherwise there is a risk of a revolution even at the squad level, given that the sacrifices could be more than those already planned.

Inzaghi away from Inter: 60%

The management Inzaghi it is showing cracks. The club continues to defend his work, but the coach’s choices are not completely convincing. For this reason, his permanence is no longer certain. What we like least is Inzaghi’s lack of flexibility, capable only of making role-by-position changes and systematically replacing booked players. Furthermore, the management of some men, such as Gosens, Brozovic, Dumfries, risks causing their market value to plummet. If he fails to qualify for the next Champions League, success in the Italian Super Cup or the eventual one in the Italian Cup would not be enough for the coach to stay on the bench. Furthermore, as stated above, the farewell hypothesis must also be evaluated even if the team enters the top four of Serie A.

Lautaro away from Inter: 15%

In the event of failure to qualify for the Champions League, the need to cut costs would also require the sacrifice of an apparently untouchable big name like lautaro martinez. The Argentine has now become the team’s charismatic leader and the post-Bologna interview is proof of this. The player appeals to several clubs, not just in the Premier League. Bayern are also thinking about it, while Real Madrid remain at the window. Marotta has always declared the player non-transferable, unless he asks to leave. However, without Champions, the scenarios could change.

Barella away from Inter: 15%

Per Stretcher the same argument made for Lautaro is valid. The midfielder is a staple of the squad, but he too is sought after by various clubs such as Arsenal and Liverpool. Depriving yourself of a player like Barella would be detrimental to the potential of the squadbut the former Cagliari player is also one of the players with the most transfer market and his value (about 75 million) would make it possible to recover the lost earnings from the Champions League.

Motta all’Inter: 30%

Among the possible replacements for Simone Inzaghi, the hypothesis is gaining ground Thiago Motta. Intervening on the matter, the coach’s attorney, Alessandro Canovi, declared that at the moment there is no ongoing negotiation between the parties. Motta has a contract until 2024 with Bologna and intends to respect it. This does not exclude that a negotiation could open in the future. Motta is an ambitious coach and he certainly wouldn’t say no to such an opportunity if the opportunity presented itself.

Mourinho all’Inter: 10%

The return of Mourinho currently it’s more of a romantic fan’s dream, yet this hypothesis has been revived recently since Republic. The Portuguese is waiting to know the intentions of the Friedkins regarding Roma’s development program for next season. At the moment the coach is focused on the Giallorossi and wants to bring Pellegrini and his partners to qualify for the next Champions League. If, at the end of the season, the break with the yellow and red club arrives, other hypotheses would be taken into consideration. It should be added that the Portuguese is also courted by various Premier League teams, as well as by the Portuguese national team, so there is no shortage of competition for him.

David Luciani