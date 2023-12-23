Inter: Inzaghi, played with malice and concentration – Football

“We came from a result that didn’t make us happy because in the Italian Cup we would have deserved to qualify after an excellent match. We were very disappointed, but we took to the field with the right determination and concentration: we had 48 hours to prepare for a match that wasn’t simple, we couldn’t wait to break the deadlock. In the second half, Lecce did well in the first 15-20 minutes, while after the 2-0 we controlled the match.” This was said by Inter coach Simone Inzaghi, interviewed by Sky Sport after the victory against Lecce.





“Do you only change at the end? I was happy with the team and, at the same time, tonight I had limited choices. Cuadrado will be absent until the beginning of April, we are already talking about the transfer market with the club – he added -. Arnautovic is as if he had scored two goals He was excellent from the first to the last minute, he worked in both phases: the only disappointment is that he didn’t find the goal. Falcone was excellent on the first chance, but Arnautovic must continue to work as he is doing: the satisfactions Personalities must be put in the background. He has integrated very well into the team, he must continue to work like this. Gift for the team? Two consecutive days of rest: the players haven’t had them since July 13th.”

