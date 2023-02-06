news-txt”>

(ANSA) – MILAN, 05 FEB – “I complimented the team, we dominated. I’m very satisfied, now we look forward with confidence. Winning a derby like this is very pleasing, we had a match that I have to be honest was It’s a pleasure to see the team on the pitch. I don’t remember a derby being dominated like this.” Inter coach Simone Inzaghi said so after the victory in the derby against Milan. “The only flaw is having kept the match in the balance until the end, but let’s not forget that we spent a lot on Tuesday in the Italian Cup – he added -. We could have been more precise in the last step, but I have little to say to the boys. Winning two derbies in 20 days I don’t think it always happens. Ranking? We don’t look forward or backward, we look at ourselves with confidence”.



(ANSA).

