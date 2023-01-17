Home Sports Inter, Inzaghi’s press conference for the Super Cup
Inter, Inzaghi’s press conference for the Super Cup

by admin
The Inter coach on the eve of the Super Cup against Milan: “I don’t want to have any regrets, the defeat in the league has left us with a little more desire. This match is different, it’s worth a trophy”

From our correspondent Davide Stoppini

More than a match, more than a derby, more than a trophy. And the reason is explained by Simone Inzaghi in the conference on the eve of the Super Cup: “It’s a match that will affect the rest of the season, even if last year, after the two and a half days victory against Juve, there was talk of our 0-0 draw in Bergamo and a few bad choices… but that’s our job.” It applies to all of Inter, it applies to him first, who has already won the trophy three times: “I’ve been lucky enough to play in many finals – said the coach -. I’ve lost, I’ve won more. They’re games on their own, there are so many moments in the match from manage, my wish is that the team is always in the game. This is a different challenge: it’s worth a trophy, we want a great performance.” Also because the last encounter with Milan, the 3-2 defeat in September, was not a happy one: “That game left us with a little more desire, also because we didn’t deserve that defeat”.

The moment

The goal, obviously, is to repeat the match against Napoli: “But I’m satisfied with how we impacted this 2023. Apart from Monza, it would have been clear on our part. Football is not an exact science. Of these four matches we have made an analysis, we have always done well, beyond a few mistakes. But now there are no calendars, no tiredness, no injuries: we are facing a match that is worth a lot to us. I want my players to always run more for the teammate: it’s the only way to have no regrets after this type of match. We’re facing an evolved team, which is doing as well as we are in the season. Then both of us found a Napoli that is doing things never seen before”. Closing on Lukaku: “Yesterday he trained only partially in a group. My hope and that of the staff is that he can work without feeling pain, which didn’t happen last week. Let’s see today on the pitch: if he doesn’t recover, we have hope for the match with Empoli. The wish is that he is well: Romelu is something we have never been able to have”.

January 17, 2023 (change January 17, 2023 | 10:18 am)

