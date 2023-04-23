Inter is enough draw against Benfica – Milan derby in the semifinals

Status: 04/20/2023 07:44 a.m

Inter Milan have reached the semi-finals of the Champions League after beating Benfica in the first leg with a goal-rich draw in the second leg. The opponent will then be AC ​​Milan.

Nicolo Barrella (14th minute) gave Inter an early lead at 3: 3 (1: 1) on Wednesday evening (04/19/2023), Fredrik Aursnes (38th) equalized for Lisbon. Lautaro Martinez (65th) and Joaquin Correa (78′) the Italians shot in front again in the second half, Antonio Silva (85′) and Petar Musa (90’+5′) equalized late on.

After Inter had already won the first leg 2-0, they made it through to the semi-finals in a sovereign manner. “ The semifinals are a dream, we work every day for evenings like this “said Inter coach Simone Inzaghi.

Benfica Lisbon with the German coach Roger Schmidt, on the other hand, has to concentrate on the Portuguese championship fight after being eliminated from the premier class. Although Schmidt has been without a win with his team for four competitive games, the appearance in Milan gives him courage: “ The team always believed in themselves. She never gave up, even when we were 3-1 down. I think that 3:3 was important. “

Lisbon attacking but falling behind early on

Lisbon had to attack the game in view of the first leg defeat – and did so. The Portuguese gained a lot of possession early on and pressed up against Milan who were initially low.

With the first offensive action, however, the hosts took the lead. Martinez staged Barella in the penalty area, who adjusted the ball and fired a powerful left-footed shot into the top left corner of the goal.

The guests didn’t react quickly at first, before Aursnes equalized a little out of nowhere. Rafa Silva had crossed from the right, the Norwegian climbed up at the penalty spot and headed in – and thus gave hope to the Lisbon side.

Correa meets preliminary decision for Inter

However, the guests were unable to put Inter under decisive pressure and create scoring chances. Instead, Inter struck again: after an attack down the left, Federico Dimarco broke into the penalty area and fired into the six-yard box. Martinez was there and pushed in for the opening goal.

A little later, Correa made it 3-1, ending the Portuguese’s last hopes of reaching the semi-finals – although the visitors, who showed good morale, scored two late goals to equalize 3-3.

Inter professional Joaquin Correa celebrates after scoring 3-1.

“ We have to accept that, congratulate Inter and take today’s performance into the remaining six games in the league “said Benfica coach Schmidt. Benfica leads the table with a four-point lead.

Milan derby semifinals

Inter meets AC Milan in the semi-finals on 9 and 16 May 2023. Real Madrid meets in the second semi-final Manchester City, which prevailed against FC Bayern. The Champions-LeagueThe final will take place on June 10, 2023 at Istanbul’s Ataturk Olympic Stadium.