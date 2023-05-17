Inter is in the Champions League final

Loading player

Inter beat Milan 1-0 in the derby valid for the second leg of the Champions League semi-final and qualified for the final in Istanbul, which will play on 10 June against the winners of Manchester City-Real Madrid (1st leg 1) to become European champion.

After winning 2-0 a week ago, Inter needed only to defend that result, but they went further by also winning the second leg. Milan, which necessarily had to make up for the defeat to go through, instead failed to react: despite playing better than in the first leg, they never gave the idea of ​​being able to win. The goal that decided the match was scored twenty minutes from time by the Inter captain, the Argentinian Lautaro Martinez.

For Inter it will be the sixth Champions League final in 115 years of history. Of the five games played so far, he has won three: in 1964 against Real Madrid, in 1965 against Benfica and in 2010 against Bayern Munich.

The arrival of an Italian team in the Champions League final did not seem possible at the start of the season. Among Napoli, Inter, Milan and Juventus, the one that had made the best impression in the group stage was Napoli, while Juventus had not passed the round.

Inter and Milan, who qualified as runners-up in their groups, however made their way through the knockout stage, facilitated by within reach, if not favourable, draws until they met in the semi-finals after eliminating Benfica and Napoli respectively in the quarter-finals.

Wednesday evening was the sixth Milan derby in the history of the Champions League. In the first four games between 2003 and 2005 Milan had never lost, obtaining two wins and two draws (and in both cases the passage of the round). For Inter, the victory a week ago was instead the first in Europe, and the third out of the three derbies played so far in 2023; now there are two victories against Milan in the Euroderby and four since the beginning of the year.

