Mateo Retegui he went from unknown to Serie A’s most sought-after player. Udinese had been the first team to take an interest in him in January, but he received a rejection. Now in the summer the attacker could land in Serie A, but at theInter. The Nerazzurri have been working on the player for some time and aim to burn the competition. Marotta dreams of a shot at Lautaro Martinez to revive the club’s ambitions. However, Retegui’s name is not the only one in the Director General’s notebook.

Demiral all’Inter: 55%

L’Inter for the defense he would have re-established relations with Atalanta for Demiral. The Turkish defender is not considered non-transferable by the Orobies and could leave in the summer. The problem remains, however, the transfer formula. In fact, Atalanta wants to sell him outright while Marotta and Ausilio are aiming for a loan with the right to buy. However, the player himself could favor the negotiation, tired of not playing. Initially starting as owner, Demiral soon finished behind Gasperini’s hierarchies. Inter also takes advantage of this to find an agreement and secure the Turkish player.

Retegui all’Inter: 45%

According to Gazzetta dello Sportl’Inter would be monitoring the situation of Mateo Retegui. The Italian-Argentine born in 1999 is of interest to several Serie A clubs, but the Nerazzurri would have the advantage. The good relations with Tigre, the club where the player is currently on loan, would tip the balance towards Pinetina. In June the club will buy Retegui from Boca Juniors who own the card and will keep 50% of the future resale. At this point the Nerazzurri could play a surprise card. Let’s talk about Facundo Colidio, a striker currently on loan at Tigre and who could represent part of the fee to bring Retegui to Milan.

Orsolini to Inter: 45%

Among the many ideas for the attack, the one that leads to is also gaining ground Riccardo Orsolini. The full-back from Bologna could represent a market opportunity to replace Correa, who is destined to leave Milan. The player’s contract expires in 2024 and, despite Bologna’s desire for renewal, he has not yet found an agreement. Orsolini knows he has the market and is tickled by the idea of ​​making the leap in quality and playing his chances in a big. If the renewal does not arrive, therefore, it could represent a good market opportunity.

Baldanzi all’Inter: 25%

Thomas Baldanzi it’s a very intriguing nameInter. The attacking midfielder is playing an excellent season in Empoli, confirming the qualities that the observers already knew. In the summer there could be a real auction on him, even if Empoli’s will would be to keep him for another year. However, the good relations with the Tuscan club (highlighted by the Asllani deal) could put the Nerazzurri in an advantageous position. Nor is it excluded that, in order to secure the attacking midfielder, Marotta agrees to let him mature for another year in Tuscany. In short: the Nerazzurri are in full swing for the player.

Inigo Martinez all’Inter: 25%

A name recently associated with theInter is that of Inigo Martinez. The Basque from Athletic Bilbao will be free at zero at the end of the season and at 32 he is looking for a new challenge. Barcelona has been on him for some time, to which the player promised himself, but the well-known financial problems of the Basque club could prevent his registration. That’s why Marotta has entered Martinez among the possible targets for next seasonif the conditions arise.

David Luciani