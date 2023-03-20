news-txt”>

(ANSA) – MILAN, MARCH 19 – “There is great bitterness for a defeat that came in this way. After Monza we decided not to talk anymore because something very serious had happened. And tonight another happened. Unacceptable at the time of the Var, unacceptable even more that they tell me that there are no images, I have seen at least 20. It is a further lack of respect. We want respect”. Thus the Inter coach Simone Inzaghi to Dazn after the knockout with Juve speaking of Rabiot’s arm touch on Kostic’s decisive goal. “Clean hand ball? But there’s no need to talk about it. This goal is unacceptable. It’s too serious, it compromises our rankings.” (HANDLE).

