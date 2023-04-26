Inter-Juventus, Allegri: ‘In the first 15′ we were asleep, then not very dangerous’

There is disappointment in Massimiliano’s words Allegri who analyzes the defeat at San Siro against Inter which cost them the failure to qualify for the Italian Cup final: “ We did the first quarter of an hour asleep – he says – Overall we played a good match but we didn’t shoot much on goal and it’s always difficult with Inter, so we went out”. A defeat that can leave aftermath: “ We need to recharge our energies because we have lost 4 out of 5 matches in the league, we have the semi-final of the Europa League, we need to roll up our sleeves, we have to defend third place to keep Milan and Rome away”.

“You have to have broad shoulders this season”

On Bonucci’s choice from 1′: “Danilo was warned, Bonucci was better and he had a good game, we had to do better in the offensive phase, we weren’t able to overturn the result but we tried hard though we need to increase attention, desire and malice”. A Juve that this season alternates good moments with less good ones: “It’s a shame because for 60′ we had a good match against a very strong team, unfortunately this year you have to be good and strong and have broad shouldersbecause every one happens to us, we throw ourselves a little like Sunday against Napoli, in the first leg it was a good match but everything passes and then it gets better”. On the offensive choices: “In the second half I put Owned by to have more presence in the area, with the others out I had to play Church centre-forward. We have to move forward because there are 7 games in the league with Roma and Milan who are three points behind.”