Home Sports Inter, Lautaro celebrates after the knockout with Juve, then clarifies with the managers: no fine
Sports

Inter, Lautaro celebrates after the knockout with Juve, then clarifies with the managers: no fine

by admin
Inter, Lautaro celebrates after the knockout with Juve, then clarifies with the managers: no fine

Controversy on social media, but it was the celebrations for the birthday of his partner Agustina

The Dagospia website yesterday published the images of Lautaro Martinez in a well-known Milanese club in the evening between Monday and Tuesday, the day after the defeat with Juventus, to celebrate the twenty-sixth birthday of his partner Agustina.

The reactions

There have been (contained) controversies on social media for the time and opportunity of the party in the post Turin: the latter aspect was precisely the one pointed out by the Nerazzurri managers themselves to the player, yesterday in Appiano in training in view of the challenge on Wednesday with Bologna, penultimate appointment before the stop for the World Cup. In any case, the management has decided that no action will be taken with the Argentine striker.

November 9 – 09:00

© breaking latest news

See also  "Regulations on the Implementation of the Party Commitment System for Administrative Enforcement of Securities and Futures" issued to further enhance the sense of acquisition and satisfaction of investors_ 东方 Fortune.com

You may also like

La Liga-Lewan Pique dyed red! Rafinha lore Barcelona...

Super League comprehensive: Wuhan three towns beat Beijing...

Cagliari, permission denied to Lapadula for friendlies with...

6 Repeated Mistakes that Every Beginner Cyclist Tends...

Super League comprehensive: Wuhan three towns beat Beijing...

Earthquake, strong shock off the coast of Pesaro:...

Inter-Bologna, Inzaghi relaunches Bastoni. Tribute for Ranocchia

French star Garcia wins WTA year-end women’s singles...

Inter, OFFICIAL: Saturday 17 December friendly match against...

Atalanta-Boga, feeling never born: the choice for January...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy