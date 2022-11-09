The Dagospia website yesterday published the images of Lautaro Martinez in a well-known Milanese club in the evening between Monday and Tuesday, the day after the defeat with Juventus, to celebrate the twenty-sixth birthday of his partner Agustina.

The reactions

—

There have been (contained) controversies on social media for the time and opportunity of the party in the post Turin: the latter aspect was precisely the one pointed out by the Nerazzurri managers themselves to the player, yesterday in Appiano in training in view of the challenge on Wednesday with Bologna, penultimate appointment before the stop for the World Cup. In any case, the management has decided that no action will be taken with the Argentine striker.