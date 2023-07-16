Inter: Lautaro ‘energy recovered, I’m so hungry for victories’ – Football

“I’m fine, I trained on vacation and I recovered my energy because we spent a lot. We are ready for this season, with new goals and we hope to do our best as we always try to do.” At work on the fields of the Suning Sports Center with the rest of the squad, Lautaro Martinez tells Inter TV about the first days of the Nerazzurri pre-season.





“I’m fine, I trained on vacation and I recovered my energy because we spent a lot – underlines the Argentine -. We are ready for this season, with new goals and we hope to do our best as we always try to do. The level is we have risen in everything, we have brought Inter to the top and today it is normal that something more is expected from us, for this we must be ready, prepare ourselves well in this pre-season to start in the best possible way. competitions and I’m happy because I gave a hand to the club, my teammates and the staff. There’s a bit of bitterness about how it ended but people are certainly happy and proud of what we’ve done. I’m so hungry to win, football is this and in a club like Inter even more, so we have to prepare ourselves well and pass this message on to the new ones because we always want to go all the way.”



breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

