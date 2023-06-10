Inter: Lautaro heir to Benzema?

lautaro martinez enter the viewfinder of Real Madrid. The Blancos are looking for Benzema’s heir and have put the Argentine in their sights. Lautaro for age and costs is the profile represents the ideal solution to replace the current Ballon d’Or. In the summer, therefore, the attack on the Argentine is expected. Marotta, however, does not want to be caught unprepared and studies the counter-moves to guarantee the necessary technical continuity.

Dzeko away from Inter: 80%

According to Biasin, there is still distance between Edin Dzeko and theInter for the renewal of the contract. What seemed like a formality is getting complicated. The Bosnian gains strength from an offer from Fenerbahce, while the Nerazzurri aim to offer him a renewal at lower prices compared to the current ones. It’s all about understanding what the forward wants to do, but right now his future seems far from Milan.

Sticks away from Inter: 55%

The renewal of Alessandro Sticks continues to slide and Inter trembles. In the press conference that presented City-Inter, Guardiola spent sweet words for the player and it is to be believed that, if the contractual situation does not unblock, City would attempt the assault in the summer. For this Marotta wants to try to speed up the renewal. After Istanbul, a meeting with the player’s agent is scheduled to try to unblock the situation.

Lautaro away from Inter: 45%

According to Gazzetta dello Sport Real Madrid are intent on making sure lautaro martinez. The Argentine would surpass Harry Kane in club preferences for age and cost. In the summer, therefore, an assault by Real on the Nerazzurri number 10 is to be expected. At the moment Inter is relying on the player’s will to stay with the Nerazzurri, but faced with an indispensable offer, something could change.

Koulibaly all’Inter: 25%

Koulibaly it could be the big blow in defense of Inter. According to the journalist Fabrizio Romano, the nerazzurri would be interested in the situation of the former Napoli. It should be remembered that on the Milan-London axis there is a lot of irons in the fire, so the relationships are constant. The Senegalese for his part reflects. On the one hand he wouldn’t want to betray Napoli by playing for another team in Italy, on the other he knows that his adventure at Chelsea is over. The fate of this negotiation therefore depends on the will of the player.

Soler all’Inter: 25%

For midfield theInter think about Carlos Soler. According to Gazzetta dello SportMarotta would have recently met Al Khelafi, president of the PSG, to talk about the transfer market. There are several negotiations on the plate including the one for the Spanish midfielder. The former Valencian is on the market after only one year with PSG which, to let him go, could also opt for a loan with the right to buy. Maraotta likes the player and could return to office in the summer.

David Luciani