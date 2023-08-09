Inter, Lautaro Martinez tired: he will miss the friendly against Salzburg

Lautaro Martinez does not leave for Salzburg where Inter will face the Austrian team for a friendly scheduled for today, August 9, at 7pm and live on Sky Sport Calcio. The Argentine has suffered a slight overload and will continue to work at Pinetina. However, there is no doubt that he will be present for the match against Monza, the Nerazzurri’s league debut, scheduled for 19 August.

Probable debut of Sommer

After the matches against Lugano and Pergolettese in Appiano Gentile, followed by international commitments with Al-Nassr and Paris Saint-Germain in Japan, he will play at the Red Bull Arena, Salzburg’s home stadium. An important match in which he could make his debut the new goalkeeper Sommer, who arrived in recent days from Bayern Munich.

