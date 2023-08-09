Home » Inter, Lautaro Martinez tired: he will miss the friendly against Salzburg
Sports

Inter, Lautaro Martinez tired: he will miss the friendly against Salzburg

by admin
Inter, Lautaro Martinez tired: he will miss the friendly against Salzburg

Lautaro Martinez does not leave for Salzburg where Inter will face the Austrian team for a friendly scheduled for today, August 9, at 7pm and live on Sky Sport Calcio. The Argentine has suffered a slight overload and will continue to work at Pinetina. However, there is no doubt that he will be present for the match against Monza, the Nerazzurri’s league debut, scheduled for 19 August.

Probable debut of Sommer

After the matches against Lugano and Pergolettese in Appiano Gentile, followed by international commitments with Al-Nassr and Paris Saint-Germain in Japan, he will play at the Red Bull Arena, Salzburg’s home stadium. An important match in which he could make his debut the new goalkeeper Sommer, who arrived in recent days from Bayern Munich.

See also  Inter, Inzaghi breaks the 'two years' taboo of coaches: it had lasted since 2008

You may also like

the removal of the writing on the pediment...

Mushroom seventh in combined competition after bouldering

Naples, taken Cajuste: visits today. Pressing for Gabri...

503 Service Unavailable: Error Encountered While Retrieving URL

Cairo announces Vlasic ‘only wanted the Bull’ –...

how a saber duel between a Ukrainian and...

Pippo Inzaghi turns 50: Milan, at the supermarket...

Unbelievable organizational shortcut: The armless champion was given...

Fifteen Years of Pursuing Dreams: Thematic Exhibition Commemorating...

Sacramento Republic signs youngest pro athlete in American...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy