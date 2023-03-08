Home Sports Inter, Lautaro: ‘Proud of the captaincy, I’m in a great moment’
Inter, Lautaro: 'Proud of the captaincy, I'm in a great moment'

Inter, Lautaro: ‘Proud of the captaincy, I’m in a great moment’

He scored 17 goals in 35 games in the season with the jersey ofInter in all competitions, nine of which he made in 2023 as world champion with his native Argentina. lautaro martinez he is probably experiencing his best moment in the nerazzurri, as the striker himself underlined in an interview with TycSports. “Work always pays off – began the ‘Taurus’ -. Wearing the captain’s armband of this great team is a pride and a satisfaction. I’ve been in Milan for 5 years: this is one of my best moments since playing for Inter. I’ve scored a lot of goals, I’m playing almost every game consistently and that’s definitely important for me and for the club.”

“I arrived at the World Cup injured”

Lautaro then returned to the triumphant adventure ofAlbiceleste in Qatar, even if on a personal level his World Cup was not exciting. All the fault of a previous physical problem. “SI arrived injured due to an ankle problem remedied in the match of Champions against the Victoria Pilsen – explained the center forward of Bahia Blanca -. I could not leave the team, also because Correa e Luke they were out and we weren’t doing well in the championship, we had lost several points. I did the infiltrations and played on the pain“. Started as starter he lost his job, sold in the race to the City striker Julian Alvarez. But he still knew how to be important for Argentina, as on the occasion of rigore decisivo contro l’Olanda di Dumfries e De Vrijwhich led Scaloni’s team to the semifinals.

