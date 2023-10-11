Inter, Lautaro sentenced to compensate sick babysitter who later died

The Nerazzurri striker was ‘condemned’ to compensate a seriously ill babysitter, who later died in 2023, for having fired her following her hospitalization for her illness. The player wanted to explain her version of events: “It was she who asked to be fired in order to take advantage of deferred wages and severance pay. Now her family wants to take advantage of this situation”

The Inter striker Lautaro Martinez was sentenced to compensation by the Labor section of the Court of Milan for having fired a seriously ill babysitter. The woman, a 27-year-old of Argentine origins like the Nerazzurri striker, died a few months after having lodged an appeal: now the world champion will have to compensate her family. The judge who pronounced the sentence considered the dismissal to be ‘illegitimate’ as it was based on the days available for absence due to illness having been exceeded. Lautaro, however, wanted to clarify the facts according to his version: “For a long time I decided to remain silent – he writes on social media – Out of respect for a family that has never had respect with us. But I will not allow my family to be tarnished“. As the lawyer Anthony Macchia, who defends the athlete, also specified, “the dismissal was imposed six months before the death” of the 27-year-old and Lautaro “was not aware of the seriousness of the lady’s illness, who moreover she had herself requested to be fired in order to benefit from deferred wages and severance pay”.

“We did a lot for her and her family”

The attacker himself, in the text shared on Instagram in Spanish, says “we hired an already ill person, a dear friend, until her health prevented her from working. We did a lot for her and her family“. Lautaro had hired the 27-year-old to take care of his daughter Nina and only a few months later she was admitted to hospital due to a serious illness and the terrible diagnosis. The hospitalization was paid for by Lautaro as well as the trip for his parents from Argentina to Italy to arrange for them to come and treat their daughter. At that point, therefore, the woman would have stopped working and, while she was still in the facility, she would have learned that she had been fired.

“Amounts owed to charities, the heirs refused”

It was then that the girl turned to lawyers Michele Gagliano, Giuseppe Vadalà and Concetta Quartuccio to appeal. After her death in 2023, which occurred while she was in Argentina, her family resumed the pending judgment. According to Martinez, the latter would have “waited until her daughter was on the verge of dying and she was no longer lucid, to try to get some money from us and take advantage of the situation“. According to the lawyer Macchia, furthermore, the footballer “was available to donate the indicated amounts by the Labor Judge of the Court of Milan (moreover much greater than those then indicated in the operative part of the sentence by the same magistrate) to a charity to be chosen at the discretion of the judge” and “the agreement was not possible for the refusal of the lady’s heirs and his prosecutors present at the hearing”.

