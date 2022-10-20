The Inter forward spoke to Fideo: “He told me he would recover quickly, I think he will have it for about 20 days.”

Toro is pawing between Serie A, Champions League and World Cup. Last Saturday Lautaro Martinez returned to scoring after two months in the league against Salernitana, while he was one of the heroes in the away match in Barcelona with a goal and an assist: the week of the Inter forward was perfect. But his ambition is directed to the World Cup in Qatar: “I would like the World Cup to start now. You have to play like one always does, because if you pull your leg back or constantly think you could get injured, your head can play against you” he said. said in connection with Tyc Sports.

Argentine ambitions — From Dybala to Di Maria: Argentina’s injuries are many, but they don’t worry Lautaro. On the contrary, he confides that he had spoken to the Juventus player: “I sent him a message when he heard of his physical problem and he was calm. He told me he would recover quickly, I think he will have it for about 20 days. I hope he is the one who is calm. Paulo will recover soon, they are very important for our national team. We will be competitive because we are preparing in the best way and because we have shown our qualities also against European teams. I see Brazil and France as favorites, who have very strong players. We want to get as high as possible “. See also Sri Lanka: President tried to flee by sea after being prevented from leaving the airport | News | Al Jazeera

love for one’s origins — Lautaro Martinez’s growth in recent seasons is there for all to see now, but the Nerazzurri striker does not lose his humility: “I don’t know if I’m one of the strongest in the world, I’m not the one who has to say it. I feel very good. right now, I’m going through a great period of form “. Finally he concludes thinking about the end of his career in a few years: “Back to Racing? For me it would be a dream to return to play on this field, with these people, I have great memories, they love me. Today I can’t say when, but a day I would like to play in Argentina and with Racing “.

