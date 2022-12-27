The attacker will be in Milan on Thursday and wants the starting shirt right away. The goal is to win the Scudetto immediately after the World Cup: only Matrix has succeeded among the Nerazzurri

Maybe a phone call to ask for a couple of info wouldn’t be bad. Lautaro calls Marco Materazzi, sounds good doesn’t it? Thinking about what has been, what already is and what could be. The former defender is the only player, among Inter’s 20 world champions, to have signed the brace of dreams: in succession, between 2006 and 2007, winning a World Cup and then the Scudetto. He stuff you don’t stop celebrating and you can even put your soccer shoes in the closet, you’d be remembered forever anyway. Here: Lautaro can imitate Materazzi. He wants to do it now. And he intends to convince Simone Inzaghi to give him a starting shirt against Napoli on 4 January.

“I am fine” — Difficult, not impossible. Lautaro’s program is clear: on Thursday he will return to Milan, on Friday the 30th the first training session in Appiano. He won’t miss another day, he will also be on the pitch when his teammates rest after the friendly against Sassuolo. Five real training sessions to recover Inter. And to show that the World Cup was the main dish, but dinner isn’t over yet and hunger is still high, very high. A lot will depend on how the attacker presents himself in front of Inzaghi. The celebrations in Argentina were rightfully seamless. However, Il Toro has kept in contact with his club and has assured managers and technical staff that he is in good condition. The World Cup always marks a boundary for a footballer’s career. Lautaro first experienced the darkness of a lost starting shirt, then the light – and what a light – of a decisive penalty against the Netherlands. Beppe Marotta in recent days cheered on him thus: “He has reached the most important goal for a player. We are confident that Lautaro can treasure it so as to put to good use the great drive obtained and demonstrate all his qualities at San Siro”. See also Milan is already a legend: after the team gold they also take silver in the individual pursuit at the World Cup in Roubaix

That time — This is what Inzaghi expects. Lautaro is too important in the Nerazzurri game economy to think that Lukaku’s return could overshadow him. Lautaro is always central. And he will also be against Napoli, even if he were to start from the bench. It’s a match that stimulates him, the database tells of four goals in eight league games. And the first of these was an endless scream: 26 December 2018, entered the field 7′ from the end (coach Spalletti, today at Napoli), in full stoppage time he scored the 1-0, his first signing in a great game with the Inter shirt.

I stay here — Ours has come a bit of the way. Today Lautaro is the only striker who is also an economic asset for Inter, as well as a technical one, in the midst of a Lukaku on loan, a Dzeko who struggles with his identity card and Correa who is really in crisis, d ‘identity. It is an aspect that weighs heavily in corporate reasoning. And this is why, in the face of any Inter exit scenario, Lautaro’s name always pops up. Everyone likes the Bull, he likes it even today that even the World Cup showcase wasn’t the best possible. But the Argentine has already made his choice a year ago and has no intention of changing it. In Milan he found the ideal dimension, in terms of life and work. At Inter he is fine and feels good. And he does not see in front of him a reason to change his address. Not even in the face of the rumors of the last few weeks, in the face of which he reiterated his thoughts on him to the club. See also Tennis Atp Cup: De Minaur Challenge Caps

Run up — In the market, then, there are two different types of negotiations. There are those “stimulated” by a footballer, perhaps sought through the request for a transfer. And then there are those “moves” by the companies that own the card, which involve the player only at a later time. Well: Lautaro will never be the protagonist of a transfer of the first type. He will never be the one to ask Inter to leave. He will never force his hand, to be clear, as happened in the past with Lukaku and Hakimi. He proved it by renewing his contract a year ago, despite the interests of several clubs, Tottenham in the lead. And he reiterates it whenever he can to the managers and those around him. Inter is his Argentina. And this Scudetto, another World Cup to win. In pursuit, with only one result available against Napoli. But after all, even in Qatar Messi and his companions won by chasing. Against Mexico, after the nightmare debut with Saudi Arabia, they could only win. And they won. No phone calls are needed here to ask for advice. Lautaro knows the story well.

