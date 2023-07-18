Home » Inter, Lautaro: ‘We’ve recovered our energy, I’m so hungry for victories’
Inter, Lautaro: 'We've recovered our energy, I'm so hungry for victories'

Inter, Lautaro: ‘We’ve recovered our energy, I’m so hungry for victories’

I’m fine, I trained on vacation and recovered my energy because we spent a lot of it”. This is how he begins lautaro martinezwhich to the official channels of theInter spoke of the year that is about to begin: “We are ready for this new season, with new goals and we hope to do our best as always. We took the club to the top and it is normal that you expect something more from usfor this we must be ready and prepare ourselves well in this pre-season to start in the best possible way”. The Argentine then talks about his physical conditions: “I’m happy because, apart from that problem I always had with my ankle, I played a full season last year and it is a reason for great satisfaction. It means that I worked a lot, I cared a lot about everything Inter played for.”

“There is bitterness for last season, I’m so hungry to win”

Lautaro then returns to last season: “We made it to the bottom of all the competitions and I’m happy because I have given a hand to the club, my teammates and the staff. There is some bitterness about how it ended, but people are certainly happy and proud of what we have done. You always have to try to improve every day and that’s what I’ve been trying to do since I was little.” In closing, a comment on the goals: “I’m so hungry to win. This is football and in a club like Inter this increases. We must prepare well and pass this message on to the new onesbecause we always want to go all the way”.

