Inter: London plot Onana-Lukaku, Milan: Frattesi and Arnautović idea on the horizon, Juve Koopmeiners in place of Milinković-Savić

Chelsea: Tra Onana by Lukaku

André Onana has suitors almost everywhere, but the Chelsea it would seem the most quoted one to snatch the Cameroonian goalkeeper from Milano. I Blueswho have never spared any expense, would like to start again from the Nerazzurri goalkeeper.

Modern goalkeepergood with his feet and with an international experience that shouldn’t be underestimated especially for facing the big stages of the Premier League. I 60 million euros proposed by Londoners would appeal to anyone, but between Inter e Chelsea there is still to discuss the future of Romelu Lukaku that the June 30th should go back to London, the conditional is a must. The Belgian’s latest performances are tipping the balance the other way. or rather the interista one, with the management that would be evaluating the moves to try to keep the center forward in the shadow of the Giuseppe Meazza.

Milan ahead of Juve?

David Frattesi has long been the object of desire of JuventusWith the’Inter slightly behind and with the lights off, ready to intervene from the rear, the Milan instead he doesn’t hide and goes out into the sunlight. The corporate situation of Juve and the indecision about the future of the coach impose a stop, the Milan could then be the player’s destination Sassuoloeleven goals in two years with the black and green shirt.

The price tag could be around 25 million euros, the shop of the Sassuolo which, however, produces at least one or two talents a year. The Rossoneri monitor the situation, never losing sight of it Marko Arnautovic.

The dream in the drawer of Old lady is called Sergej Milinković-Savicbut Juve could sensationally give up and give up the midfielder Lazio. The insertion of theInter it is a thorn in the side, and the possible non-participation in the European Cups of the black and whites would be a fundamental factor.

Teun Koopmeinersmedian all-rounder ofAtalanta, is the player who popped out of the hat in the last few hours. More affordable player from an economic point of view, less competition and a negotiation that could go as smoothly as oil, provided that theAtalanta don’t get in the way by shooting out-of-reach figures. The Juventus hopes are to find a midfielder who can somehow reinvigorate a midfield that has been the strong department of the team for years. Juventus. The Dutchman who plays in that of Bergamo he remains a reliable midfielder, a footballer who combines quantity with quality and when needed he makes wood in the middle of the pitch, something that in the current state of things the Juventus midfielder lacks like bread.