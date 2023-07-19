Home » Inter-Lugano 3-0: Fabbian, Sensi and Esposito score. Debut for Bisseck
Sports

Inter-Lugano 3-0: Fabbian, Sensi and Esposito score. Debut for Bisseck

by admin
Inter-Lugano 3-0: Fabbian, Sensi and Esposito score. Debut for Bisseck

INTER-LUGANO 3-0

15′ Fabbian, 40′ Sensi, 85′ Esposito

INTER (3-5-2): F. Stankovic (Di Gennaro 64′); Bisseck (Guercio 68′), De Vrij (A. Stankovic 68′), Fontanarosa (Stabile 68′); Lazaro (Martini 68′), Fabbian (Kamaté 68′), Sensi (Agoumé 64′), 22 Mkhitaryan (Akinsanmiro 64′), Pelamatti (Di Maggio 68′); Lautaro (Esposito 59′), Correa (Salcedo 59′). Coach Simone Inzaghi.

LUGANO (4-3-3): Berbic (Deana 46′); Arigoni (Espinoza 46′), Hajrizi (Cimignani 46′), Hajdari (Pizzagalli 44′ 83′), Valenzuela (Nkama 59′); Bislimi (Belhadj 67′), Grgic (Maslarov 83′), Bottani (Sabbatini 46′); Steffen (Amoura 59′), Vladi (Celar 46′), 31 Aliseda (Babic 59′). All. Mattia Croci Cake.

As usual, l’Inter opened the phase of its pre-season friendlies by facing in Appiano Gentile, at the Suning Center, the Lugano. In the first outing of the season for Inzaghi’s men, still with the market in turmoil, and lacking some fundamental player, 3-0 success thanks to goals from Fabbian, Stefano Sensi and Sebastiano Esposito. First outing for the Nerazzurri for new signing Yann-Aurel bisseck, deployed in the back three alongside De Vrij and Fontanarosa. In midfield, on the Lazaro and Pelamatti lanes while Mkhytarian, Sensi and Fabbian jousted in the central area. All-Argentine attack couple with Correa and Lautaro. Definitely low pace given the heat. Downhill start for Inter with the young man’s goal Fabianborn in 2003, signed in the 15th minute after a good initiative by bisseck. Inter play casually even if with little pace and in the 40th minute Sensi doubles up with a nice free kick.

Inevitably, the recovery loses some fluidity given the many changes on both sides. There are many young players lined up by Inzaghi in the second half: Di Maggio nearly scored the third goal with a header. Inter tried to push all the way and 5′ from the end the third goal scored by Sebastiano Esposito.

You may also like

Zhang Shuai Speaks Out: The Challenges and Unfair...

Vingegaard inflicts heavy defeat on Pogacar

Tour de France, to take a photo he...

Kim Min-jae Joins Bayern Munich as Asia’s Most...

SPFL and Infront renew media rights partnership until...

Certain place, less competition. Satisfaction came, admits Pešek....

América’s Defensive Upgrade: Pursuing César Montes as Luxury...

Pet friendly Istria: beaches, restaurants, paths, campsites and...

Bayern sign central defender Kim – sport.ORF.at

Justin Simon agrees with Bnei Herzliya

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy