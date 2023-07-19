Inter-Lugano 3-0: Fabbian, Sensi and Esposito score. Debut for Bisseck

INTER-LUGANO 3-0

15′ Fabbian, 40′ Sensi, 85′ Esposito

INTER (3-5-2): F. Stankovic (Di Gennaro 64′); Bisseck (Guercio 68′), De Vrij (A. Stankovic 68′), Fontanarosa (Stabile 68′); Lazaro (Martini 68′), Fabbian (Kamaté 68′), Sensi (Agoumé 64′), 22 Mkhitaryan (Akinsanmiro 64′), Pelamatti (Di Maggio 68′); Lautaro (Esposito 59′), Correa (Salcedo 59′). Coach Simone Inzaghi.

LUGANO (4-3-3): Berbic (Deana 46′); Arigoni (Espinoza 46′), Hajrizi (Cimignani 46′), Hajdari (Pizzagalli 44′ 83′), Valenzuela (Nkama 59′); Bislimi (Belhadj 67′), Grgic (Maslarov 83′), Bottani (Sabbatini 46′); Steffen (Amoura 59′), Vladi (Celar 46′), 31 Aliseda (Babic 59′). All. Mattia Croci Cake.

As usual, l’Inter opened the phase of its pre-season friendlies by facing in Appiano Gentile, at the Suning Center, the Lugano. In the first outing of the season for Inzaghi’s men, still with the market in turmoil, and lacking some fundamental player, 3-0 success thanks to goals from Fabbian, Stefano Sensi and Sebastiano Esposito. First outing for the Nerazzurri for new signing Yann-Aurel bisseck, deployed in the back three alongside De Vrij and Fontanarosa. In midfield, on the Lazaro and Pelamatti lanes while Mkhytarian, Sensi and Fabbian jousted in the central area. All-Argentine attack couple with Correa and Lautaro. Definitely low pace given the heat. Downhill start for Inter with the young man’s goal Fabianborn in 2003, signed in the 15th minute after a good initiative by bisseck. Inter play casually even if with little pace and in the 40th minute Sensi doubles up with a nice free kick.

Inevitably, the recovery loses some fluidity given the many changes on both sides. There are many young players lined up by Inzaghi in the second half: Di Maggio nearly scored the third goal with a header. Inter tried to push all the way and 5′ from the end the third goal scored by Sebastiano Esposito.