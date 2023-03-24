Home Sports Inter: Lukaku and Brozovic, the national teams to regain their polish
The national teams give and the national teams take away. In the Inter season, the autumn world championship brought back a champion Lautaro, but took away a lot. In particular to 3 players: Lukaku, Brozovic e Dumfries. Between preparation, injuries and return, no one was able to manage the year in the right way.

The Dutchman returned from Qatar with a precarious condition and it was never the same. Brozovic did everything and more to present himself on top with Croatia, but in doing so he returned to base injured. He now challenges Wales and then fellow playmaker Calhanoglu of Turkey to regain his polish.

Luke instead to tell the truth, the World Championship compromised him with injuries in Milan and then, after a frantic run-up, in Qatar he found only a great disappointment at the top of the climb. He started from scratch but hasn’t yet found the right setup between fitness and space in the team. The Belgium of German now she’s giving it that consideration, is the new vice-captain, which he needs to grow in confidence. In addition comes the challenge with Ibra’s Sweden … in terms of stimuli the maximum.

