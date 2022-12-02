Inter have resumed training after a two-week vacation granted by Filippo Inzaghi to the team. The nerazzurri tried again at the Pinetina for lunch and in the afternoon they had the first session. Two training sessions today, while on Sunday, in the late morning, last races before take-off, in the afternoon for the retreat in Malta. In Valletta the team will stop from 4 to 9 December and will play two friendlies. As already happened today, the group will be joined by some Primavera players.

Today D’Ambrosio, Darmian and Zanotti worked separately. The first two had already stopped before the championship was stopped due to muscle problems, while Zanotti was injured with the Under 20 national team. The 7 players called up for the World Cup are not part of the group, including Correa, who was excluded by coach Scaloni tournament. The Tucu will be in Appiano next week and will resume working together with Darmian and D’Ambrosio who will not fly to Malta with their teammates. From the 9th onwards, Onana will also be with the group.

ATTESA LUKAKU

—

Big Rom will also be back in Appiano next week. The player has expressed his will not to interrupt the re-athlete training process which, after the double injury to his left thigh, is not yet complete. Last night Lukaku hardly slept a wink after the disappointment of his Belgium’s elimination and the scoring chances he failed to capitalize on. In theory, players returning from the World Cup would be entitled to about ten days off. Romelu will shorten the time and maybe on Tuesday or Wednesday he will show up at the Pinetina. There he will work with the others (it’s difficult to go to Malta) and then he will join his companions returning from the tour. Having left with Belgium for Qatar, even though he played 54 minutes in total plus stoppages, allowed him to work constantly and therefore improve his physical condition. Sure, he doesn’t have 90 minutes in his legs, but there is time to increase playing time between now and January 4th. He will take advantage of the friendlies against Reggina, Betis and Sassuolo to find the rhythm of the game.