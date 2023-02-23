Sometimes they come back and in the case of Luke twice a few months apart. It happened when Romelu returned to Inter in the summer and now that after a long wait and a rather annoying injury he returned to scoring for two consecutive games. Almost a new beginning for a player who he waited 189 days to find the goal again in the league and 120 in the champions leaguethe cup of dreams, the great opportunity that Lukaku took full advantage of with the right participation and intensity to rediscover ancient sensations that seemed dormant and rediscover the taste of a goal chases away bad thoughts which gives Inzaghi a new striker in spirit and condition.
see also
Lukaku jokes: “What a chest, I’m really fit”
In the courses and appeals of things that also work again the agreement with Barella opens up new opportunities. Because after the tension in Genoa one resumes working for the other like two years ago and in Lukaku’s new story between past and present it is always Barella who supplies them the decisive assist, the quarter head, of the six delivered to the Belgian striker’s scoring ability. A pleasant deja vu in the night up to this most important moment of the Nerazzurri season and which gives Inter the chance to continue dreaming and Lukaku to start believing again to drag Inter as far forward as possible