Sometimes they come back and in the case of Luke twice a few months apart. It happened when Romelu returned to Inter in the summer and now that after a long wait and a rather annoying injury he returned to scoring for two consecutive games. Almost a new beginning for a player who he waited 189 days to find the goal again in the league and 120 in the champions leaguethe cup of dreams, the great opportunity that Lukaku took full advantage of with the right participation and intensity to rediscover ancient sensations that seemed dormant and rediscover the taste of a goal chases away bad thoughts which gives Inzaghi a new striker in spirit and condition.