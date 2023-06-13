Inter, Lukaku in Arabia? Marotta studies the alternatives

Romelu Lukaku he received an offer from Al-Hilal, an Arab club that has offered a two-year contract worth 25 million euros net per season. The Belgian is therefore evaluating this offer. The second farewell to Inter is therefore expected. The Nerazzurri are always in contact with Chelsea to try and get the player back, but anything is possible at this stage. Marotta is playing on several tables because next season’s Inter risk having to start again with an almost completely new team.

Dzeko away from Inter: 90%

According to Gazzetta dello SportFenerbahce would have offered to Dzeko a biennial with important figures. The player’s agent, Alessandro Lucci, is in Turkey these days to investigate the situation. Dzeko seemed ready to renew with theInter for one more season, but the verbal entente never materialized. That’s why her future remains uncertain.

Lukaku away from Inter: 90%

for a long time theInter is negotiating with Chelsea to confirm Romelu Lukaku. However, according to the portal Goal.com, the Belgian would have received an indispensable offer from Al-Hilal and would fly to Arabia to evaluate it for himself. At this point the chances that the player will remain at Inter are considerably lower.

Brozovic away from Inter: 60%

Also Marcelo Brozóvic is tempted by Arabia. For the Gazzetta dello Sport, the Croatian would be coveted by several companies in that country. Inter value the player at 25 million and would be willing to let him go. Brozo would not be replaced given that Calhanoglu will be moved to that role, but the money from his sale would be invested in a racing interior. Inter is therefore waiting for the right offer to let Marcelo leave.

Milinkovic-Savic all’Inter: 15%

L‘Inter would enter the race for Milinkovic-Savic. The Serbian reiterated his intention to leave Rome for a more important club, refusing any dialogue for renewal. Second calciomercato.comthe nerazzurri would have started a dialogue with Kezman, the player’s agent, to understand the availability. Lazio continues to hope that the Serbian will change his mind, but he is looking around. In case of Brozovic’s sale, Inter would be ready.

Bisseck all-Inter: 15%

L’Inter for the defense would be thinking about Yann Bisseck, Central German in Aarhus. The class 2000, born in Cologne was sold just last summer by his hometown club to the Danish team, where he immediately imposed himself. Powerful defender, 196 cm tall and 83 kg, represents the latest Nerazzurri idea for defense. His price tag costs around 7 million euros, an absolutely affordable figure. There Gazzetta dello Sport he says that Inter would be ready to evaluate an investment in him.

