Inter, Lukaku injured: he will miss the derby and is in doubt for Bayern

The Nerazzurri forward stopped training this morning. The first rumors speak of a muscular resentment, the diagnosis between tomorrow and Tuesday

While the controversy over the defeat against Lazio is still raging, another tile hits Inter. This morning during training for Tuesday’s match against Cremonese, Romelu Lukaku stopped due to an injury.

The first rumors speak of muscular resentment, but a clearer diagnosis will be made only after the tests that will be carried out between tomorrow and Tuesday. The Belgian striker will therefore miss the next league season and certainly also the derby with Milan next Saturday and his presence in the Champions League debut on 7 September against Bayern Munich is also in doubt.

August 28, 2022 (change August 28, 2022 | 13:42)

