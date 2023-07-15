Inter, Lukaku intrigue: is there a plan B?

Romelu Lukaku is making it difficult forInter. All the media have relaunched the news that the Belgian and his agent Ledure have become unobtainable because Juve would have got in the way. Is the Belgian in black and white a really possible scenario? And if this really happened, what would be the Nerazzurri’s plan B?

Gosens away from Inter: 70%

According to the portal tuttomercatoweb.com, Robin Gosens would have the agreement with Wolfsburg for a five-year contract. However, the German club has not yet submitted offers to the Iinter. The intention would be to propose a loan with an obligation to buy for 14 million. Inter are asking for 18, but the will to sell the former Atalanta is there and therefore an agreement could be found.

Sommer all’Inter: 90%

L’Inter has already chosen Sommer for the door. The Swiss has a 6 million euro clause, but they aim to save something by leveraging the pact between the player and the club. In fact, Sommer has found an agreement with the Nerazzurri and is pushing to join Inzaghi’s team as soon as possible. Already at the beginning of next week there could be the white funata according to what is reported by the Gazzetta dello Sport.

Okafor all’Inter: 45%

If in the end Lukaku does not arrive, theInter would go up Okafor. The Swiss has been viewed on several occasions by the Nerazzurri and the contract expiring in a year favors his exit. At the moment there is nothing concrete because the Belgian was the priority. However, now that the Nerazzurri have really let go of the Belgian they could start working on this track.

Lukaku all’Inter: 1o%

The Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Inter would have communicated to Chelsea that they no longer wanted to negotiate for Lukaku. The Nerazzurri didn’t expect the Belgian to flirt with other clubs and felt betrayed. Complicating the picture is the relationship between the player and Inzaghi, less idyllic than expected: the exclusion in the Champions League final weighs heavily. In short: the love story between Lukaku and Inter hides many cracks. At this point the third marriage between Big Rom seems to have been skipped, except for twists and turns.

Gravenberch all’Inter: 5%

L’Inter, second Sportitaliaallegedly asked Bayern Munich for information Gravenberch. The 2002-born would like to play more consistently after spending a year on the bench in Bavaria. Inter, always looking for a midfielder, are reportedly thinking of a loan with the right to buy that would give Inzaghi a young but already experienced player. Contacts could intensify in the coming days.

David Luciani

