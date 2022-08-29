Home Sports Inter: Lukaku, left thigh flexor distraction: no derby and Bayern
Sports

Inter: Lukaku, left thigh flexor distraction: no derby and Bayern

by admin
Inter: Lukaku, left thigh flexor distraction: no derby and Bayern

The muscular problem stops the Belgian striker who will also have to lose the match against Torino, as well as tomorrow’s match against Cremonese. He will try to recover it for the match against Viktoria Plzen on 13 September

Now it’s official: no derby for Lukaku. The statement from Inter on the physical condition of the Belgian striker also extinguishes the already residual hopes of the Nerazzurri fans to be able to see him on the pitch against Milan on Saturday.

“Romelu Lukaku underwent instrumental examinations today at the Humanitas Institute in Rozzano, after the muscle strain found in training yesterday morning – reads the club note -. The investigations highlighted a distraction of the thigh flexors. left. His condition will be reassessed next week. ”

never bavaria

At this point, goodbye also to the first of the Champions League against Bayern Munich. In addition to the championship matches with Cremonese, Milan as mentioned, Turin. He will try to return on 13 September in the Czech away match against Viktoria Plzen on the second day of the Champions League. Bad blow for an already uphill start to the season for Simone Inzaghi after Saturday’s beating against Lazio at the Olimpico.

August 29 – 18:33

© breaking latest news

See also  160 in the saddle of Ceresole along the King's Path In the end Marco Pavan wins

You may also like

Villoni invents himself (well) defender but the dominator...

Liverpool, after the goal there is Newcastle: the...

Allodi, an authoritative debut Franchini enters, assists and...

Manx GP, Mike Browne vince la classe Lightweight

Women’s Volleyball Asian Cup: The Chinese teenager lost...

Derthona, today the debut in the Cup against...

Old Wild West, now we dance: it’s the...

Men’s Volleyball World Championships: China’s two-game losing streak...

Dolomiti Bellunesi, the Levico is a small thing...

The Tour of Mont Blanc Supercross ends with...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy