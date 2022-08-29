The muscular problem stops the Belgian striker who will also have to lose the match against Torino, as well as tomorrow’s match against Cremonese. He will try to recover it for the match against Viktoria Plzen on 13 September

Now it’s official: no derby for Lukaku. The statement from Inter on the physical condition of the Belgian striker also extinguishes the already residual hopes of the Nerazzurri fans to be able to see him on the pitch against Milan on Saturday.

“Romelu Lukaku underwent instrumental examinations today at the Humanitas Institute in Rozzano, after the muscle strain found in training yesterday morning – reads the club note -. The investigations highlighted a distraction of the thigh flexors. left. His condition will be reassessed next week. ”

never bavaria — At this point, goodbye also to the first of the Champions League against Bayern Munich. In addition to the championship matches with Cremonese, Milan as mentioned, Turin. He will try to return on 13 September in the Czech away match against Viktoria Plzen on the second day of the Champions League. Bad blow for an already uphill start to the season for Simone Inzaghi after Saturday’s beating against Lazio at the Olimpico.

August 29 – 18:33

