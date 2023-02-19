The goal as a liberation . Romelu Lukaku he needed it to end a very complicated year and a half and against Udinese he managed to unlock himself, for what could be a turning point both for the player on a personal level and for Inter. 636 days after his last visit, the Belgian returned to scoring in the league at the San Siro (he had found his first and only goal this year in Serie A before Saturday on the opening day in Lecce, while at home he had found personal joy only in the Champions League): the last time it had been against Udinese, on 23 May 2021, when Conte was still sitting on the Nerazzurri bench and the goleada against the Friulians put an end to a triumphant season topped off by winning the club’s 19th Scudetto. Less than two years, but in terms of football it was another life and another Lukaku. The same one who now hopes to find Inzaghi after waiting for him in these first months of the 2022/23 season. And all the pressure for this lean period she saw herself at the time of the penalty kick : a first wrong attempt, saved by Silvestri and fortunately the Belgian had the match director repeat it due to the early entry into the area of ​​some players at the moment of the serve. On the second attempt Lukaku made no mistake, he aimed for the same angle and confirmed his perfect average from 11 meters: 13 out of 13 penalties scored in Serie A, the first to do so since Dybala, protagonist of a sort of sliding door with the Belgian in the Nerazzurri summer. A pressure felt and shown even in the moment of exultation, contained and aimed at shaking off the weight of this goal fasting.

“It’s normal, a striker wants to score goals and win games,” he said Big Rom before the match against Udinese. He succeeded in both things, also closing the matter with Barella in the bud and fully recovering the affection of the San Siro audience. The serenity of the Belgian now becomes the extra weapon at Inter’s disposal in this continuation of the season and a few days before the Champions League match against Porto: the dazzling form in which Lautaro has been the protagonist for many weeks and the effectiveness of the eternal Dzeko doesn’t guarantee him a starting position, but Inzaghi can only enjoy these ballots. “In my opinion, he’s improving every day – said the coach after the 3-1 win against Udinese -. We have great faith in him, he’s putting all his effort into it. He’s a player who had some problems in London, the we reported here, then he had a very serious injury that kept him out almost 4 months it is in a very good condition, but it can still grow”.

Having rediscovered his joy in the league, the Nerazzurri center forward now wants to get back to partying in the Champions League as well, a competition in which he hasn’t yet managed to make a significant impact in his career. 16 goals scored so far in the most important competition (of which only 3 in the knockout phase, all in the round of 16) and his highest annual score came in his debut season, those 5 goals scored for United in 2017/18. Lukaku wants to shout to all of Europe that he is back.