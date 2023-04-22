Inter, Lukaku’s heir comes from France

L’Inter e Luke they will separate in the summer, it is now certain. The Belgian’s performance this season has been below expectations and not even the two decisive goals in the round of 16 and the quarter-finals of the Champions League will change his destiny. Marotta is looking around for a replacement. Among the many ideas that come up in this phase there is a name that is appearing in an ever more decisive manner. Let’s talk about jonathan david. The Lille striker costs around 50 million. The figure is high, but it is not impossible to get to him. The money that will come from the Champions League will give oxygen to the Nerazzurri coffers. If Inzaghi’s team qualifies for the next edition, further liquidity would arrive which would also allow the exits of big names to be limited. Right now, the only one hanging in the balance is Alessandro Bastoni, given the contractual situation.

Gosens away from Inter: 70%

Second calciomercato.comare Gosens Wolfsburg is back strong. The German club is ready to offer a loan deal for the former Atalanta player with the option to buy. The offer is not attractive for the nerazzurri who would like to monetize immediately. In any case, the German continues to have a market and this is good news for the club that wants to sell the player. It is possible that soon other suitors will come forward for him.

Sticks away from Inter: 60%

L’Inter would like to hold Alessandro Sticksbut his contractual situation is still on standby. There continues to be a difference between the player’s request and the club’s offer. This time the Nerazzurri do not want to make the mistake made with Skriniar, who is forcibly held without renewal and who will leave on a free transfer. Marotta continues to work in search of an agreement, but time is running out and optimism diminishes.

Pereyra all’Inter: 65%

The voices they would like are increasing Roberto Pereyra wear the shirt ofInter in the next season. Second Tuttosport, Marotta is moving under the radar to convince the Argentine to sign for the Nerazzurri. Pereyra for his part is conflicted. His intention would be to return to Argentina to end his career, but the idea of ​​playing in a big to enrich his bulletin board teases him. That’s why the game remains open.

David all’Inter: 30%

jonathan david is the dream ofInter to replace Lukaku. The Canadian is confirming his exponential growth this season and will leave Lille in the summer. There are already several Premier League teams about him, but none of the first tier at the moment. This could work in favor of Inter. David would become a concrete objective if the team qualified for the next edition of the Champions League. At that point the Nerazzurri would have some liquidity, even counting some transfers already planned, to attempt the big coup. David for age and potential would be a big hit.

Milenkovic all’Inter: 30%

For defense, theInter she came back up Nikola Milenkovic. Lucci, the player’s agent, would have spoken informally about his client with the Nerazzurri management. The Serbian is very attached to Fiorentina, but has the ambition to play in the Champions League. It’s true that the team with Italiano has grown a lot and is in the running for two trophies, but it’s clear that Nikola wants to play in a big club. This is why this track could reopen in the summer.

