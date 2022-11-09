Inter reacts after the defeat against Juventus and gets up with a 6-1 tennis match at Bologna, replicating the same result of last season at Meazza. In the last of 2022 at the San Siro the Nerazzurri go under at the start against the rossoblù, but this time they find a vehement reaction, overwhelming the men of Thiago Motta who stop after three consecutive victories. A heavy success for Lautaro Martinez and his teammates, who on Sunday evening after the knockout in Turin seemed to be on the mat but still find themselves at -3 from Milan in the standings, with the connection also to Atalanta and Lazio (tomorrow in the field against Monza) and overtaking on Roma stopped on the Sassuolo field.

However, a play by Dzeko as a champion was needed to dispel fears, after a thrilling start by the Nerazzurri that had almost silenced the whole of San Siro. The dross of the defeat against Juventus in fact made itself felt on the legs and heads of the players of Inzaghi, who were too contracted at the start. Bologna took advantage of this, touching the advantage with Barrow and Arnautovic before moving forward with a fortuitous deviation by Lykogiannis on an Orsolini shot from distance. Dzeko immediately took care of bringing Inter back to the waterline, thanks to a splendid right-footed shot from the edge of the area that brought the Nerazzurri back into the game. Indeed, from that moment on the hosts, pushed by the almost 70 thousand of San Siro (with particular moments at the beginning of the race, between the choirs of the Curva Nord for the ultrà leader Vittorio Boiocchi and the whistles of the rest of the Meazza), dominated the race, overwhelming the rossoblù of Thiago Motta.

Dimarco takes the chair, leading Inter forward with a poisonous free-kick from the edge, followed immediately after by a blow from Lautaro Martinez from a corner from Calhanoglu. At the beginning of the second half, the Italian winger then finds a gem for the 4-1 that effectively closes the match: dribbling on the newly entered Sosa and surgical left-handed at the far post. Inzaghi was thus able to give his big names some respite towards Sunday’s match against Atalanta in Bergamo, also giving important minutes to the returning Brozovic. Without, among other things, being affected in the offensive zone, given that Calhanoglu (penalty after a hand by Sosa on a conclusion by Dzeko) and Gosens (paw on the far post on Dzeko’s assist again) in the final found the goals of the final 6-1. Oxygen for the coach and for Inter, who are now aiming to close their 2022 in the best possible way, putting the problems behind them.