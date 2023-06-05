Inter Manchester City, Marotta: ‘Great credit to Inzaghi, the richest don’t always win’

Already two Champions League finals in his career, lived in his time with Juventus, but the one reached with Inter will have a special flavor for the nerazzurri Beppe Marotta, who spoke about it on the media day preceding the match against Manchester City in Istanbul. “It’s the sixth time that Inter has appeared in a Champions League final. This important appointment, which brings us onto the stage in keeping with the club’s history, has been missing for 13 years and we are ready to honor him in the best way possiblerespecting the opponent. We hopped on stepping stone in European football, I say this with great pride on behalf of all of society. This credit goes to our coach, to our team, to all the corporate components that have managed to support the team’s activity”.

“Inzaghi deserves great credit, he’s the leader”

He then praised Simone Inzaghi’s work on Sky: “Clearly the leader of the locker room is the coach. The sense of belonging and motivational they are the fundamental elements for a final. We worked very well and with a great work culture. The great credit goes to the coach who despite the criticisms and pressures that I too have reserved for him he managed to pull off an amazing season. The renewal? It is by no means a recurring theme today. We know Inzaghi’s value and professionalism but now we are focused on the final because it is a historic appointment. Dzeko or Lukaku in finale? I think it’s nice and rewarding for the coach to manage such dualisms. As for the future, we’ll talk about it after the match, considering that Lukaku is not owned by us and Dzeko is about to expire, but they are great professionals and excellent players.”

“He who spends the most doesn’t always win”

“We have to come up with something different to be competitive in Italy,” he added. “This year in all European competitions we have reached the bottom and it bodes well for our football. Then in football the one who spends the most doesn’t always win. City are an economic and financial powerhouse, I know them well. We also want to defend ourselves from this point of view and as Pier Capponi said ‘If they sound their trumpets, we will sound our bells’. A foil to help the team win? I can do also two and not just one when what is a dream becomes reality”.