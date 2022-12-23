Home Sports Inter market, goodbye Skriniar in January listed at 2.50. Is Thuram coming close?
Inter market, goodbye Skriniar in January listed at 2.50. Is Thuram coming close?

Inter market, goodbye Skriniar in January listed at 2.50. Is Thuram coming close?

Borussia Monchengladbach who could agree to his departure as early as January so as not to lose the player to zero

Rome, 23 Dec. (beraking latest news) – Inter market, Simone Inzaghi’s team is mainly grappling with Milan Skriniar, with the defender’s contract expiring next June and still a long way from renewing with the Nerazzurri. Failure to renew could lead to the Slovakian’s farewell already during the winter market session, a scenario offered at 2.50 times the bet by Snai’s betting analysts. However, the Inter coach is also looking for reinforcements, especially in attack, where the Nerazzurri have paid dearly for the absence of Romelu Lukaku. Also in this case the market hit could concern a player with a contract expiring on June 30th: it is Marcus Thuram, with Borussia Monchengladbach who could agree to his departure as early as January in order not to lose the player to zero, a eventuality worth 2.25 times the stake. (Spr/beraking latest news)

December 23, 2022 (change December 23, 2022 | 3:16 pm)

