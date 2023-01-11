The Nerazzurri CEO before the Coppa Italia match: “Embittered by the episode in Monza, that goal would have allowed us to win. This leads us to reflect on the Var, we need more foresight on everyone’s part”

Giuseppe Marotta is a master of communication and it is difficult to see him in difficulty with the journalists’ questions. Even before Inter-Parma in the Coppa Italia, the Nerazzurri CEO spoke without problems about Var, Romelu Lukaku and Milan Skriniar. Between reflections, wishes and a pinch of secrecy on the most delicate of the three.

Referees — Starting right from the match against Monza and the disputed whistle from Juan Luca Sacchi before Francesco Acerbi’s goal: “I’m embittered – Marotta explained to Mediaset – because in any case that regular goal would have allowed us to win. But the players are wrong, the managers and the coaches are wrong, so it seems right and human that the referee is also wrong”. Similar episodes, however, stimulate necessary reasoning on the technology in question and its use: “The imprudent whistle has generated the uselessness of the Var and this leads to reflections. We need more caution on the part of all the components “.

Luke — In the heart of the team, on the other hand, Monza also highlighted the difficulties of the Belgian centre-forward, who was later stopped by an inflammation of the hamstring: "It happens, Romelu had us used to playing good games in his previous experience, but this year the His stay at Inter is punctuated by situations that are difficult to manage. The hope – continues Marotta – is that he can find that athletic form that will allow him to score the goals that we were used to seeing in his previous experience". The team damnedly needs Lukaku, already from the next commitments.

Skriniar — The CEO of Inter, on the other hand, showed less freedom in speaking about the renewal of the Slovakian defender, probably due to the stalemate that management and player are experiencing in the negotiation. In any case, according to Marotta, it is impossible to make predictions on timing: “We don’t make deadlines, they are recurring dynamics in all clubs. I would like to stop talking about appointments and non-appointments”. Attention on other things, in short: “Today we are concentrated on a very difficult period, in January there are many games and many points available, we would like to make as many as possible. Beyond what are the right respects for the players, our concentration it’s for the matches we’re going to face.” Clear message.

