Then on the north curve “emptied” on Saturday by the ultras: “As a club we condemn violence and take many initiatives to prevent it, but like the Var it does not eradicate all errors, neither do we …”

The North curve “emptied” at the interval of Inter-Sampdoria and the renewal of Milan Skriniar’s contract which can arrive by 13, the day of the last match before the World Cup stop: the Nerazzurri CEO Beppe Marotta spoke about Bayern-Inter in Mediaset and Sky and it was not trivial.

“The Inter world is dotted with a group of passionate fans – he said – and who have great faith in our colors. These fans are the majority and are among the best in the world. Our statement yesterday was explicit: l “Inter fights violence and has always done so and with many initiatives. As the Var does not eradicate all errors, however, we are not able to solve all the problems with our initiatives. There is a need for a confrontation between the institutions,” clubs and fans to improve the situation. Saturday was certainly a bad page for football, not just Italian “.

RENEWAL OF SKRINIAR — Then the good news that the Nerazzurri people were waiting for: “The value of Skriniar is known to all: he is superb on and off the pitch. I hope and am very optimistic that we can reach the end of the negotiation by 13 November, when the break will begin. for the World Cup. There are positive hints to say this. Gosens’ farewell in January? It is coming in slowly after last season’s injury. See also Inter 2-0 Verona: goals from Barella and Dzeko. Night at -1 from Milan

OTTAVI E LUKAKU — Final on the team’s performance and on Lukaku’s knockout: “We are honored to have passed the round in the Champions League and for this result it is right to give the right credit to the team, the coach, the management and the whole Inter world. It was the last match. summer of an unexpected goal, but conquered with merit. We are growing and we want to continue like this, now that we are back on the stage suited to a club like ours. Sunday’s derby of Italy? Anyone will play, will not disappoint. Lukaku out? There is some concern because the relapse was unexpected, but this type of problems are also recurrent in other clubs: they are the result of the desire of the players to go to the World Cup, but also of the desire of the clubs to recover the players quickly. because of the many close commitments. There is a series of anomalous accidents that must make us reflect “.

