news-txt”>

(ANSA) – MILAN, 09 FEB – “Inside the captain’s armband there are values ​​such as belonging and love for the club that must be understood by whoever wears it. If one does not understand these values, it cannot be candidate to wear it”. This was stated by Inter CEO Giuseppe Marotta, who spoke on the sidelines of the presentation of the book “Sports club 2030″ also speaking of the situation of the Nerazzurri captain’s armband after the story linked to Milan Skriniar.



“Belonging and love for the club, together with a whole set of other situations – added Marotta -, are fundamental to being good captains. Optimistic about the renewals of Bastoni and Calhanoglu? Always, always…”. (HANDLE).

